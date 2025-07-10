IGNCA’s Kalakosa Division Celebrates Foundation Day on Guru Purnima

On the spiritually significant occasion of Guru Purnima, the Kalakosa Division of the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA) commemorated its Foundation Day with deep cultural reverence and scholarly engagement. The celebrations were held at the Samvet Auditorium, IGNCA, and saw participation from eminent scholars, researchers, and cultural practitioners who gathered to honour India’s enduring Guru–Shishya tradition and knowledge heritage.

A Day of Celebration, Scholarship, and Spiritual Reflection

The day’s programme commenced with the presentation of the Annual Report for 2024–25 by Prof. Sudhir Lall, Head of the Kalakosa Division. The report detailed the division’s key academic and cultural initiatives, as well as its outstanding publishing achievements over the past year.

This was followed by the release of several significant publications, further cementing the Division’s role as a torchbearer of Indian intellectual traditions. Among the released works were:

Biannual research journal Kalakalpa

The eighth volume in the Kalamoolatattva series

New titles under the Bharatgatha and Bharatkatha series

Other specialized reference books related to Indian philosophy, aesthetics, and cultural studies

Keynote: Festivals as Catalysts of Renewal and Inspiration

Delivering the keynote address, Prof. Shashiprabha Kumar, Chairperson of the Indian Institute of Advanced Study (IIAS), Shimla, reflected on the symbolic and philosophical significance of festivals in Indian life. She drew a profound analogy between the word parva (festival) and a node in sugarcane—where sweetness gathers.

“Festivals arrive when life becomes routine, offering joy and spiritual elevation,” she said. “The Guru is one who leads us from darkness to light, from falsehood to truth, and from mortality to immortality.”

Prof. Kumar underscored India's identity as a knowledge-driven civilisation, where the Guru serves as both a spiritual guide and a cultural anchor.

Scholarly Insights into the Guru Tradition

Prof. Gopal Prasad Sharma, former Head of the Department of Vedas at Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University, offered an erudite discourse on the symbolism of Guru Purnima—also known as Vyas Purnima, in honour of Bhagavan Vedavyasa.

He elaborated on Vedavyasa’s pivotal role in shaping the Vedic tradition during the Kaliyuga by dividing the unified Veda into four parts—Rigveda, Yajurveda, Samaveda, and Atharvaveda—thus making them more accessible. Prof. Sharma also highlighted the distinction between the Diksha Guru (initiating guru) and the Shiksha Guru (teaching guru), stressing that when initiation and instruction are integrated, they lead the seeker closer to the Supreme Truth.

Drawing from the life of Dattatreya, he referred to the concept of 24 Gurus—a metaphorical reflection of how wisdom can be drawn from nature, animals, and life itself. He emphasized that preserving the traditions of different Gurukulas—each with its unique customs and belief systems—is a collective yet formidable responsibility.

Presidential Address: Honouring the Pillars of Knowledge

Dr. Sachchidanand Joshi, Member Secretary of IGNCA, presided over the ceremony and praised the Kalakosa Division for its prolific work. Publishing 16 scholarly volumes in a single year, he noted, is a feat that speaks to the Division’s academic excellence and dedication.

“These aren’t just books—they are intellectual landmarks in India’s knowledge tradition,” he stated.

Dr. Joshi also took the opportunity to remind the audience of the foundational role played by one’s mother as the first Guru, who imparts the earliest lessons in life and often introduces children to spiritual and moral values. He emphasized that reverence for the Guru is not just ceremonial—it is essential for societal evolution and prosperity.

Inauguration of ‘Nabakalebara of Lord Jagannath’ Exhibition

One of the highlights of the celebration was the inauguration of the ‘Nabakalebara of Lord Jagannath’ exhibition by the guests of honour. Organised by the Division of Greater India and Regional Studies, this unique exhibition explores the sacred ritual of Nabakalebara, in which the divine body of Lord Jagannath is ritually renewed. The display includes rare visual and textual documentation of this intricate transformation ceremony.

The exhibition will remain open to the public until July 22 and is expected to draw researchers, devotees, and art lovers interested in Odisha’s rich spiritual heritage.

Event Conclusion and Attendance

The programme was conducted by Dr. Yogesh Sharma, Associate Professor at the Kalakosa Division, while the vote of thanks was delivered by Dr. Arvind Sharma. The event witnessed the participation of numerous scholars, cultural workers, and heritage enthusiasts, who engaged deeply with the themes of tradition, renewal, and knowledge transmission.

Held on the sacred occasion of Guru Purnima, the Kalakosa Foundation Day celebration served not just as a tribute to the Guru–Shishya parampara but also as a reminder of India’s enduring legacy as a civilisation of wisdom, reflection, and spiritual pursuit.