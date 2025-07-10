Telangana Moves to Boost BC Reservation in Local Body Polls
The Telangana cabinet has decided to issue an ordinance to facilitate a 42% reservation for Backward Classes in local body polls by amending a 2018 Act. Despite previous setbacks, the state is committed to this increase, in line with the Congress party's promises pre-2023 election.
- Country:
- India
The Telangana cabinet has resolved to issue an ordinance that allows for 42 percent reservation for Backward Classes (BCs) in local body elections. This move involves amending an Act previously passed by the State Assembly in 2018, according to Revenue Minister P. Srinivasa Reddy.
Speaking after the cabinet meeting, Reddy emphasized the government's commitment to the reservation for BCs, aligning with earlier promises made by the Congress party. The decision comes in response to a recent Telangana High Court directive to hold local body elections within three months.
The ordinance to modify the 2018 Act comes after a previous bill did not receive presidential assent. The cabinet also discussed granting university status to two educational institutions, reflecting ongoing efforts to enhance educational opportunities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
