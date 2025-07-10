Tensions Rise as French-German Cyclist Detained in Iran

An 18-year-old French-German cyclist, Lennart Monterlos, has been detained in Iran, according to a statement from Iran's foreign minister. Paris is already grappling with the detention of two French citizens who have been held in Iran for over three years under harsh conditions.

France's foreign ministry is actively engaging with Iranian authorities and Monterlos' family regarding the situation, but has issued no further comment to ensure his safety. This latest arrest is expected to aggravate the already strained relations between France and Iran.

The issue further compounds as France has accused Iran of using foreign detainees as leverage, a claim Iran denies. Meanwhile, France has filed a complaint at the World Court against Iran for violating consular protection rights. French nationals are being warned against travel to Iran due to risks of arbitrary arrest.

(With inputs from agencies.)