Controversial Policy Shift: Immigrants Barred from Head Start Benefits

The Trump administration has instituted a new policy restricting immigrants in the United States illegally from enrolling in the federally funded preschool program, Head Start. Announced by the Department of Health and Human Services, this decision is part of a broader initiative to curb access to federal benefits for those lacking legal status in the country.

Historically, individuals in the U.S. illegally were ineligible for most federal public benefits but could access community-level programs like Head Start. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. claims the change is intended to protect American citizens' interests by redirecting tax dollars and restoring integrity to federal programs.

This policy shift, which involves reinterpreting federal laws dating back to Bill Clinton's administration, has met with criticism from education and health advocates. They argue it undermines children's welfare and access to essential services while fostering fear in immigrant communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)