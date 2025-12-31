Delhi School Health Clinics Remain Non-Operational Years After Launch

A pilot project to provide health clinics in 20 government schools across Delhi remains largely ineffective, with 12 facilities still non-operational three years after their launch. The initiative, which began in 2022 under the Aam Aadmi Party leadership, faced setbacks as reported by an RTI inquiry.

Originally aimed at delivering 100% health screening and emotional well-being support for students, the clinics were part of a joint effort between the Delhi government and BSES. However, many of these facilities lack the necessary medical personnel, including doctors and nurses, which stymies their functionality.

According to RTI data, issues persist at several schools, such as Rani Bagh's Government Co-educational Senior Secondary School and Sarvodaya Bal Vidyalaya in Anandwas, due to inadequate resources and staffing. The situation highlights ongoing challenges within the health initiative's implementation.