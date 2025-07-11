Left Menu

Trump's Tariff Tussle with Canada: A New Trade War Frontier

U.S. President Donald Trump has threatened increased tariffs on Canada, raising import duties to 35%. As tensions rise, Canada vows to defend its businesses and workers, while maintaining some tariff exemptions. Trump's global tariff approach also targets the EU, causing concerns in financial markets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-07-2025 10:17 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 10:17 IST
U.S. President Donald Trump has escalated his trade conflict with Canada, announcing a significant increase in tariffs to 35% starting next month. This move comes as Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney seeks to negotiate a timely trade agreement with Washington to protect Canadian interests.

The heightened tariffs, which exclude goods covered under the USMCA, have sparked a defensive stance from the Canadian government. They are committed to securing favorable terms for Canadian businesses and workers in ongoing discussions with U.S. counterparts. Trump's dissatisfaction extends to concerns about fentanyl from Canada, impacting U.S. trade relations.

Trump's broader trade strategy is also drawing attention as he implements tariffs on Japan, South Korea, and potentially the European Union. This aggressive trade posture has created anxiety in the financial markets, with the potential for destabilizing effects similar to last year's U.S.-China trade tensions.

