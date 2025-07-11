Inflammatory Effigy Sparks Outrage in Northern Ireland

In a pro-British town near Belfast, a bonfire featuring a model of refugees in a boat was ignited, stirring controversy and political condemnation. The event, occurring amidst heightened tensions following recent attacks on migrants' homes, is now under police investigation as a potential hate incident.

The bonfire, a part of traditional July 12 commemorations in Protestant 'loyalist' neighborhoods, included effigies and banners with anti-refugee sentiments, alongside an Irish flag. Such displays have historically been contentious, despite the 1998 peace agreement that largely quelled sectarian conflict in Northern Ireland.

Political leaders from various parties expressed their outrage, calling for the removal of the effigies. Sinn Féin's Colm Gildernew labeled the display as incitement to hatred, while Ulster Unionist Party leader Mike Nesbitt condemned the act, criticizing it as a misguided 'cultural celebration.' These events underscore the persistent societal divisions in the region.