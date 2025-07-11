Civil Defence Volunteers Demand Reinstatement as Bus Marshals in North Delhi

Onlookers watched as scores of Civil Defence Volunteers (CDVs) convened in north Delhi's Chandgiram Akhara to demand their reinstatement as bus marshals. These volunteers found their services terminated last year due to objections from finance and revenue departments regarding their deployment in public transportation.

The departments claimed that CDVs are only sanctioned for duties pertaining to natural disasters, rendering their assignment as bus marshals incorrect. Aditya Rai, one of the protestors, voiced frustration, stating that the BJP had promised to restore their positions within 60 days of assuming power. However, nearly five months have passed with no progress.

The protest saw a significant presence of police and paramilitary forces, ensuring that the demonstration remained organized and under control.

