Temple Turmoil: Clash of Allegations at Lodheshwar Mahadev
A Dalit man, Shailendra, claims he was assaulted and barred from praying at Lodheshwar Mahadev temple by priest Aditya Tiwari and his relatives, who allegedly hurled casteist slurs. However, Tiwari accuses Shailendra of molesting his daughter-in-law. Both parties have filed police complaints as investigations continue.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Barabanki(Up) | Updated: 11-07-2025 14:47 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 14:47 IST
- Country:
- India
Allegations of caste-based discrimination have surfaced at Lodheshwar Mahadev temple in a troubling incident involving a Dalit man and the temple priest.
The man, Shailendra, alleges he was assaulted when attempting to offer prayers, while the priest, Aditya Tiwari, counters with accusations of molestation against Shailendra.
Both parties have lodged police complaints, with authorities examining CCTV footage as part of an ongoing investigation to determine the facts surrounding the altercation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Dalit
- temple
- assault
- priest
- allegations
- caste
- police
- investigation
- Lodheshwar
- Shailendra
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Bribery Scandal Unfolds in Maharashtra: Police Naik Arrested
Worldline Shares Rebound After Media Allegations
UN Showdown: India Rejects Pakistan's Allegations Over Child Rights Violations
India Rebukes Pakistan Over Children's Rights and Terrorism Allegations
Worldline Shares Rebound Amid Media Allegations