Temple Turmoil: Clash of Allegations at Lodheshwar Mahadev

Allegations of caste-based discrimination have surfaced at Lodheshwar Mahadev temple in a troubling incident involving a Dalit man and the temple priest.

The man, Shailendra, alleges he was assaulted when attempting to offer prayers, while the priest, Aditya Tiwari, counters with accusations of molestation against Shailendra.

Both parties have lodged police complaints, with authorities examining CCTV footage as part of an ongoing investigation to determine the facts surrounding the altercation.

(With inputs from agencies.)