Tragedy in Odisha: Student Succumbs to Burns Amid Allegations of Harassment
A college student from Odisha with 90% burns passed away after reportedly setting herself on fire due to harassment. A suspect has been arrested as public figures call for government accountability. The incident marks the fifth such tragedy in six months in the state.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 08-12-2025 20:32 IST | Created: 08-12-2025 20:32 IST
- Country:
- India
A college student from Sudergarh district in Odisha tragically passed away after suffering 90% burn injuries. She reportedly set herself on fire following alleged harassment, police confirmed on Monday.
Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakh for the bereaved family. Police have arrested a 25-year-old man involved in the case of harassment.
This incident highlights a critical need for government intervention, as it marks the fifth similar tragedy in Odisha in six months, prompting criticism from opposition leaders and citizens alike.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Odisha
- student
- harassment
- tragedy
- government
- compensation
- arrest
- incident
- burns
- justice
ALSO READ
Arrests Made in Jharkhand Girl Trafficking Case
IndiGo's Operational Turmoil: Government Steps In to Stabilize Air Travel
Government Grounds IndiGo: Winter Schedule Slashed Amid Operational Chaos
Bollywood Filmmaker Vikram Bhatt Arrested in Multi-Crore Fraud Case
Ukrainian Trio Arrested with Hacking Gear Amid Rising Cyber Tensions