Left Menu

Tragedy in Odisha: Student Succumbs to Burns Amid Allegations of Harassment

A college student from Odisha with 90% burns passed away after reportedly setting herself on fire due to harassment. A suspect has been arrested as public figures call for government accountability. The incident marks the fifth such tragedy in six months in the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 08-12-2025 20:32 IST | Created: 08-12-2025 20:32 IST
Tragedy in Odisha: Student Succumbs to Burns Amid Allegations of Harassment
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A college student from Sudergarh district in Odisha tragically passed away after suffering 90% burn injuries. She reportedly set herself on fire following alleged harassment, police confirmed on Monday.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakh for the bereaved family. Police have arrested a 25-year-old man involved in the case of harassment.

This incident highlights a critical need for government intervention, as it marks the fifth similar tragedy in Odisha in six months, prompting criticism from opposition leaders and citizens alike.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Border Tensions Reignite: Thailand and Cambodia Clash Amidst Fragile Ceasefire

Border Tensions Reignite: Thailand and Cambodia Clash Amidst Fragile Ceasefi...

 Global
2
Steve Smith Clears Air Over Nathan Lyon's Ashes Test Exclusion

Steve Smith Clears Air Over Nathan Lyon's Ashes Test Exclusion

 Australia
3
F1 Revolution: 2026 Ushers in New Era With No DRS and Enhanced Battery Power

F1 Revolution: 2026 Ushers in New Era With No DRS and Enhanced Battery Power

 Global
4
Nepal Honors Gen Z Martyrs: Names Displayed Across Districts

Nepal Honors Gen Z Martyrs: Names Displayed Across Districts

 Nepal

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Medical AI can erase risky knowledge without losing clinical skill

Global South at risk of digital dependency without decentralized AI governance

Global power systems unprepared as AI workloads push need for energy intelligence

Four breakthrough fronts driving next-generation solar-assisted greenhouses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025