Tragedy in Odisha: Student Succumbs to Burns Amid Allegations of Harassment

A college student from Sudergarh district in Odisha tragically passed away after suffering 90% burn injuries. She reportedly set herself on fire following alleged harassment, police confirmed on Monday.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakh for the bereaved family. Police have arrested a 25-year-old man involved in the case of harassment.

This incident highlights a critical need for government intervention, as it marks the fifth similar tragedy in Odisha in six months, prompting criticism from opposition leaders and citizens alike.

