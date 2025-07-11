Germany Denies Plans for Additional F-35 Fighter Jets

Germany's defence ministry recently dismissed claims about plans to expand its fleet of F-35 fighter jets, a report originally put forward by Politico. The ministry confirmed that their commitment remains capped at 35 jets currently under order, intended to phase out 85 old Tornado models.

A military insider revealed to Reuters that there had been prior deliberations over acquiring 15 more F-35s. However, these plans are being reassessed in light of NATO's updated target requirements, indicating the potential need for a larger number of jets.

This development surfaces amid growing rifts concerning the Franco-German FCAS jet project. Germany and France are at odds due to a proposal by France for 80% workshare, potentially hindering the next project phase, alongside German Chancellor Friedrich Merz's acknowledgment of existing project disagreements.