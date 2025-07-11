Germany Denies Plans for Additional F-35 Fighter Jets
Germany's defence ministry has refuted a report suggesting plans to procure more F-35 fighter jets, maintaining its order of 35 to replace ageing Tornado jets. Amidst NATO target adjustments, the initial consideration for 15 extra jets might be revised, against the backdrop of tensions in the Franco-German FCAS project.
Germany's defence ministry recently dismissed claims about plans to expand its fleet of F-35 fighter jets, a report originally put forward by Politico. The ministry confirmed that their commitment remains capped at 35 jets currently under order, intended to phase out 85 old Tornado models.
A military insider revealed to Reuters that there had been prior deliberations over acquiring 15 more F-35s. However, these plans are being reassessed in light of NATO's updated target requirements, indicating the potential need for a larger number of jets.
This development surfaces amid growing rifts concerning the Franco-German FCAS jet project. Germany and France are at odds due to a proposal by France for 80% workshare, potentially hindering the next project phase, alongside German Chancellor Friedrich Merz's acknowledgment of existing project disagreements.