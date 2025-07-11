U.N. Migration Chief Warns of Aid Shortfalls Amid Ukraine War Fatigue
Fatigue over the ongoing Ukraine conflict and U.S.-led aid cuts pose significant challenges for supporting refugees, warns U.N. migration agency chief Amy Pope. With millions displaced, she stresses the importance of peace and warns against the adverse effects of abrupt funding withdrawals.
Fatigue over the prolonged conflict in Ukraine, coupled with cuts in U.S.-led foreign aid, threaten efforts to assist those fleeing hardship, according to Amy Pope, head of the U.N. migration agency.
U.S. aid reductions are set to leave the International Organization for Migration (IOM) with a $1 billion shortfall, risking further migration crises, Pope warned during a recent interview.
Praising Italy for its migrant policy shift, Pope emphasized the need for realistic labor market assessments, advocating for safe, legal migration channels in light of ongoing global challenges.
