U.N. Migration Chief Warns of Aid Shortfalls Amid Ukraine War Fatigue

Fatigue over the prolonged conflict in Ukraine, coupled with cuts in U.S.-led foreign aid, threaten efforts to assist those fleeing hardship, according to Amy Pope, head of the U.N. migration agency.

U.S. aid reductions are set to leave the International Organization for Migration (IOM) with a $1 billion shortfall, risking further migration crises, Pope warned during a recent interview.

Praising Italy for its migrant policy shift, Pope emphasized the need for realistic labor market assessments, advocating for safe, legal migration channels in light of ongoing global challenges.