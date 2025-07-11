Maharashtra Legislative Council Passes Landmark Security Bill

The Maharashtra Legislative Council approved the Maharashtra Special Public Security Bill on Friday, targeting the unlawful activities associated with Left-wing extremist groups. The decision marked a pivotal move despite the opposition's decision to walk out in protest.

The bill was introduced in the council by Minister of State for Home (Urban), Yogesh Kadam, one day after it successfully passed the assembly.

With the passage of this bill in both legislative houses, it now awaits the Governor's assent, a necessary step for its enactment into law.

(With inputs from agencies.)