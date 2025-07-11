Heightened Security Neutralizes Terror Threat in Jammu Hinterlands

Amid ongoing security concerns, the Jammu region of India maintains a controlled environment, thanks to proactive measures by security forces. Vigilant operations and strategic deployments focus on combating terrorist threats in the sensitive area, especially in hilly terrains where about 40 to 50 militants are reportedly active.

Security measures have been bolstered with anti-drone strategies, night surveillance, and increased forces in crucial zones. Efforts have intensified south of the Pir Panjal range, primarily targeting foreign insurgents, predominantly of Pakistani origin, who remain a persistent challenge according to intelligence sources.

Counter-terrorism operations, centered on key locations such as Kishtwar, Rajouri, and Poonch, employ ground-level intelligence to guide troops. With heightened monitoring along infiltration routes, Indian forces remain vigilant, effectively impeding militant movement and organizing counterattacks to safeguard Jammu's hinterlands.

