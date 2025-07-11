Global Political Gatherings and Commemorations: A Detailed Overview

In the coming weeks, the global stage will witness a series of high-profile political and cultural events. A diverse range of gatherings is scheduled, including the ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Kuala Lumpur, where key leaders including the US Secretary of State and China's Foreign Minister are set to meet. Additionally, Japan's Emperor Naruhito will make a state visit to Mongolia, marking important bilateral engagements.

Significant anniversaries will be observed worldwide, such as World Population Day, the Hiroshima Commemorations, and Nelson Mandela International Day, coinciding with various cultural festivals like the Edinburgh Festival. These events provide a reflective lens on historical and current global dynamics.

Furthermore, a series of meetings within the European Union, including Foreign Affairs Council gatherings, reflect ongoing diplomatic efforts. In the realm of energy and justice, the agenda is marked by relevant international discussions, highlighting the interconnected nature of today's global community.

(With inputs from agencies.)