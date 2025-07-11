Raksha Mantri Chairs First NCCAA Meeting, Charts Path for Cadet-Led Nation Building

In a landmark development, Defence Minister Shri Rajnath Singh chaired the inaugural Governing Council Meeting of the National Cadet Corps Alumni Association (NCCAA) at the iconic South Block in New Delhi on July 11, 2025. The meeting marked a significant moment in strengthening the role of NCC alumni in India’s ongoing development journey, symbolizing a seamless bridge between the nation's youth and the ideals of patriotism, discipline, and social service.

NCCAA: A Unifying Platform for Cadet Legacy

The National Cadet Corps Alumni Association is envisioned as a unifying platform for millions of former and current NCC cadets across the country and the globe. As the world’s largest uniformed youth organization, the NCC has long been a crucible of leadership, discipline, and national unity. The formation of NCCAA brings alumni together under a single banner to synergize their potential and contributions towards national development initiatives.

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi holds the distinction of being the first registered member of the NCCAA, reflecting the organization’s influence on India's highest leadership. Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh is the second member, underscoring the importance accorded to the association at the highest levels of government.

Raksha Mantri’s Vision: 'NCC Plus' for National Transformation

In his keynote address, Shri Rajnath Singh called the NCC a “platform that presents an ideal for the youth of the country,” describing former cadets as pillars of India’s growth story. He asserted that their involvement in diverse domains of national life — from armed forces and administration to business, technology, and civil society — makes them uniquely placed to guide and inspire the next generation.

The Defence Minister urged the expansion of NCC’s core values—discipline, unity, and service—beyond those who wear the uniform. Proposing the idea of "NCC Plus", he stressed the need to extend the ethos of the NCC to youth who could not directly join, enabling wider social transformation.

“Our effort should be to ensure that the values instilled by the NCC reach even those who didn’t have the chance to be cadets,” he stated.

NCCAA's Role in National Initiatives

Shri Rajnath Singh emphasized that the NCCAA can be an integral force in flagship national missions such as:

Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat – to promote cultural integration

Swachhta Abhiyan – for a cleaner, healthier India

Community Development & Social Welfare schemes – to address grassroots challenges

He envisioned NCCAA as a catalyst to activate the untapped strength of alumni for mentoring youth, mobilizing communities, and driving innovation in social service.

Commendation for NCC’s National Impact

The Raksha Mantri lauded the National Cadet Corps for its enduring contribution to nation-building. Highlighting that NCC has helped lakhs of young Indians, particularly from remote and rural areas, to become motivated, disciplined, and nation-first citizens, he credited the organization with living up to its motto ‘Unity and Discipline’.

“The NCC has played a critical role in uniting youth from different corners of India under the shared goal of national service,” he said.

High-Level Participation Underscores Government Backing

The meeting saw participation from a host of senior leaders and officials, reflecting the Government of India’s strong support for the NCCAA initiative:

Shri Manoj Tiwari , Member of Parliament

Shri Rajesh Kumar Singh , Defence Secretary

Shri Sanjay Kumar , Secretary, Department of Education

Dr Pallavi Jain Govil , Secretary, Department of Youth Affairs

Smt Dipti Mohil Chawla , Additional Secretary, Ministry of Defence

Lt Gen Gurbirpal Singh , Director General of NCC

Dr Pawan Kumar Sharma , Joint Secretary (Training)

Smt Bala Saraswathy Nair , CEO, LD Remedial World

Col Gagan Sharma, Secretary, NCCAA

This convergence of expertise and leadership from defence, education, and youth development ministries sets a powerful precedent for inter-sectoral collaboration in engaging alumni towards national priorities.

The Road Ahead

The first NCCAA Governing Council Meeting is not just an administrative milestone—it marks the beginning of a larger movement that seeks to harness the energy, experience, and patriotism of India's cadet alumni. By providing mentorship, participating in national programmes, and fostering a culture of selfless service, the alumni are poised to be a transformative force in the country’s future.

As the NCCAA evolves, it is expected to open new avenues for civil-military engagement, youth leadership, and cultural integration—strengthening India’s social fabric and strategic resolve from the grassroots up.