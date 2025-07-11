Left Menu

Himanshu Jain Leads Flood Preparedness in Sutlej River Region

Deputy Commissioner Himanshu Jain inspected flood-prone areas along the Sutlej river, evaluating flood protection measures. He ensured all equipment is operational and emphasized proactive communication to minimize disruptions. Control rooms are established, and shelters are prepared to safeguard the public during potential emergencies.

Updated: 11-07-2025 19:17 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 19:17 IST
  • India

Deputy Commissioner Himanshu Jain led a comprehensive inspection on Friday of flood-prone areas along the Sutlej river, assessing the preventative measures in place to fortify vulnerable sites.

Visiting numerous locations, including Garhi Fazil, Garhi Sheru, and others, Jain confirmed the completion of key flood protection projects like stud placement and the reinforcement of Dhussi Bandh.

With an eye on the monsoon season, Jain stated that essential equipment is strategically positioned, and real-time monitoring systems are established to ensure public safety amid potential flood risks.

