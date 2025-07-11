Himanshu Jain Leads Flood Preparedness in Sutlej River Region

Deputy Commissioner Himanshu Jain led a comprehensive inspection on Friday of flood-prone areas along the Sutlej river, assessing the preventative measures in place to fortify vulnerable sites.

Visiting numerous locations, including Garhi Fazil, Garhi Sheru, and others, Jain confirmed the completion of key flood protection projects like stud placement and the reinforcement of Dhussi Bandh.

With an eye on the monsoon season, Jain stated that essential equipment is strategically positioned, and real-time monitoring systems are established to ensure public safety amid potential flood risks.

