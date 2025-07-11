Massive Gold Heist: 15 Arrested in Rs 53.26 Crore Canara Bank Robbery

Twelve additional arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation into the Rs 53.26 crore gold and cash robbery at Canara Bank's Managuli branch in Vijayapura district. The police revealed this latest development on Friday.

The suspects were captured following in-depth interrogations of three individuals, including former branch manager Vijayakumar Miriyala, who had been detained last month. According to Vijayapura Superintendent of Police, Lakshman Nimbargi, authorities have so far reclaimed assets worth over Rs 39.26 crore.

The audacious theft, which involved removing the bank's CCTV system, occurred on May 25. Investigators have since recovered melted gold bars, cash, and several vehicles linked to the crime. The gold, reportedly initially estimated at 58.97 kg, was confirmed to be 40.7 kg after bank verification.