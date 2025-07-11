Left Menu

Elderly Doctor Falls Prey to Fake Vigilance Raid Heist

Six men impersonating vigilance officers executed a fake raid at Dr. Jalil Ahamad Khan's home, stealing cash and valuables. Posing with false identification, they claimed to check for illicit wealth. The doctor later realized the deception when visiting the actual vigilance office. Police are actively pursuing the imposters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kendrapara | Updated: 11-07-2025 19:52 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 19:52 IST
Elderly Doctor Falls Prey to Fake Vigilance Raid Heist
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An audacious crime unfolded in Odisha's Kendrapara district as six men, masquerading as vigilance wing officers, executed a meticulously planned fake raid at the residence of an 80-year-old doctor.

Posing as officials, the imposters broke into Dr. Jalil Ahamad Khan's home, allegedly to investigate disproportionate assets. Khan, a retired physician, has been a pillar in his native village. Trusting their fake credentials, he fell victim to their deception, unearthed only when he reported to the real vigilance office.

Police Inspector Ambika Das confirmed the launch of a vigorous manhunt, deploying a special squad to intercept the perpetrators before they evade justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial $30 Million Gaza Aid: A Rush Amidst Safeguard Waivers

Controversial $30 Million Gaza Aid: A Rush Amidst Safeguard Waivers

 Global
2
Federal Lawsuit Sparks Clash Over Egg Regulations Between Trump Administration and California

Federal Lawsuit Sparks Clash Over Egg Regulations Between Trump Administrati...

 Global
3
US-Philippines Trade Talks: Potential Tariff Reduction Ahead

US-Philippines Trade Talks: Potential Tariff Reduction Ahead

 Global
4
Starbucks' Bold Turnaround: Can CEO Brian Niccol Brew Success Again?

Starbucks' Bold Turnaround: Can CEO Brian Niccol Brew Success Again?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital divide and economic strain undermine college success for first-gen students after pandemic

Global reaction to ChatGPT exposes sharp cultural and economic divides

Machine learning for financial auditing and risk management in modern enterprises

Blockchain and IoT advance traceability, but food industry lags in strategic tech use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025