Elderly Doctor Falls Prey to Fake Vigilance Raid Heist

An audacious crime unfolded in Odisha's Kendrapara district as six men, masquerading as vigilance wing officers, executed a meticulously planned fake raid at the residence of an 80-year-old doctor.

Posing as officials, the imposters broke into Dr. Jalil Ahamad Khan's home, allegedly to investigate disproportionate assets. Khan, a retired physician, has been a pillar in his native village. Trusting their fake credentials, he fell victim to their deception, unearthed only when he reported to the real vigilance office.

Police Inspector Ambika Das confirmed the launch of a vigorous manhunt, deploying a special squad to intercept the perpetrators before they evade justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)