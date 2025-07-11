Left Menu

Chief Justice Bhushan Gavai's Landmark Visit to Hyderabad

Chief Justice of India Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai arrived in Hyderabad to deliver a convocation address at NALSAR University of Law and a lecture at Osmania University, highlighting the contribution of Babasaheb Dr. B.R. Ambedkar to the Indian Constitution. Prominent officials, including Chief Minister Reddy, will attend these events.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 11-07-2025 20:48 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 20:48 IST
In a significant visit to Hyderabad, Chief Justice of India Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai was welcomed by Telangana Director General of Police Jitender at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport on Friday.

Justice Gavai's visit is marked by his role as the keynote speaker at NALSAR University of Law's convocation, situated in Justice City. The event is expected to draw attendance from the state's top dignitaries, including Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and Supreme Court Judge Justice P S Narasimha, as it is presided over by Acting Chief Justice of the Telangana High Court, Justice Sujoy Paul.

The Chief Justice's itinerary also includes delivering a lecture at Osmania University, focusing on the monumental contributions of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar to the Indian Constitution, further cementing the significance of his presence in the city.

(With inputs from agencies.)

