Chief Justice Bhushan Gavai's Landmark Visit to Hyderabad

In a significant visit to Hyderabad, Chief Justice of India Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai was welcomed by Telangana Director General of Police Jitender at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport on Friday.

Justice Gavai's visit is marked by his role as the keynote speaker at NALSAR University of Law's convocation, situated in Justice City. The event is expected to draw attendance from the state's top dignitaries, including Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and Supreme Court Judge Justice P S Narasimha, as it is presided over by Acting Chief Justice of the Telangana High Court, Justice Sujoy Paul.

The Chief Justice's itinerary also includes delivering a lecture at Osmania University, focusing on the monumental contributions of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar to the Indian Constitution, further cementing the significance of his presence in the city.

