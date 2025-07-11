Left Menu

Major Drug Bust: 13 Arrested with Contraband

Police arrested 13 gang members allegedly transporting 2.659 kilograms of charas, valued at Rs 13.61 lakh, from Nepal to Murud in Raigad. Three key suspects are in police custody, with ten others in judicial custody, authorities reported after the significant drug seizure on Friday.

Updated: 11-07-2025 20:50 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 20:50 IST
Major Drug Bust: 13 Arrested with Contraband
In a significant drug bust, authorities apprehended thirteen individuals from a gang found allegedly in possession of 2.659 kilograms of charas, valued at Rs 13.61 lakh, a police spokesperson disclosed on Friday.

The accused reportedly transported the illegal substance from Nepal with intentions to distribute it in Murud, located in the adjoining Raigad district.

According to the police statement, three prime suspects remain in police custody, while the remaining ten have been remanded to judicial custody as investigations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

