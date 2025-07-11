Left Menu

Kanwar Yatra Traffic Alerts: A Delhi Commuter's Guide

The Delhi Traffic Police have issued a detailed advisory as the Kanwar Yatra begins, warning commuters of road congestion and diversions in the capital over the next two weeks. With over 15 lakh pilgrims expected, major roads will see disruptions as devotees transport holy Ganga water to Lord Shiva temples.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-07-2025 21:22 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 21:22 IST
Kanwar Yatra Traffic Alerts: A Delhi Commuter's Guide
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Kanwar Yatra officially kicked off on Friday, prompting the Delhi Traffic Police to issue a comprehensive advisory alerting citizens about potential traffic congestion across multiple major roads in the city.

This annual pilgrimage, where thousands of devotees carry sacred Ganga water to Lord Shiva's temples, will run until July 23, drawing an estimated 15 to 20 lakh pilgrims to the national capital.

Major roads such as Najafgarh Firni, Rohtak, and Pankha roads, along with numerous others, are predicted to experience disruptions, according to the advisory. Citizens are urged to exercise caution and comply with the guidance of traffic officers to minimize inconvenience during this period.

TRENDING

1
Controversial $30 Million Gaza Aid: A Rush Amidst Safeguard Waivers

Controversial $30 Million Gaza Aid: A Rush Amidst Safeguard Waivers

 Global
2
Federal Lawsuit Sparks Clash Over Egg Regulations Between Trump Administration and California

Federal Lawsuit Sparks Clash Over Egg Regulations Between Trump Administrati...

 Global
3
US-Philippines Trade Talks: Potential Tariff Reduction Ahead

US-Philippines Trade Talks: Potential Tariff Reduction Ahead

 Global
4
Starbucks' Bold Turnaround: Can CEO Brian Niccol Brew Success Again?

Starbucks' Bold Turnaround: Can CEO Brian Niccol Brew Success Again?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital divide and economic strain undermine college success for first-gen students after pandemic

Global reaction to ChatGPT exposes sharp cultural and economic divides

Machine learning for financial auditing and risk management in modern enterprises

Blockchain and IoT advance traceability, but food industry lags in strategic tech use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025