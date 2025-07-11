Kanwar Yatra Traffic Alerts: A Delhi Commuter's Guide

The Kanwar Yatra officially kicked off on Friday, prompting the Delhi Traffic Police to issue a comprehensive advisory alerting citizens about potential traffic congestion across multiple major roads in the city.

This annual pilgrimage, where thousands of devotees carry sacred Ganga water to Lord Shiva's temples, will run until July 23, drawing an estimated 15 to 20 lakh pilgrims to the national capital.

Major roads such as Najafgarh Firni, Rohtak, and Pankha roads, along with numerous others, are predicted to experience disruptions, according to the advisory. Citizens are urged to exercise caution and comply with the guidance of traffic officers to minimize inconvenience during this period.