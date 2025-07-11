Operation Fire Trail: DRI Seizes Illegal Chinese Firecrackers Worth Rs 35 Crore

In a significant operation dubbed 'Operation Fire Trail,' the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has seized Chinese firecrackers valued at Rs 35 crore. These illegal imports were intercepted in seven containers, misdeclared as items like 'mini decorative plants' and 'artificial flowers,' according to the finance ministry.

The DRI's investigation found that the contraband, weighing 100 metric tonnes, was intended for domestic diversion, routed through Kandla SEZ by a KASEZ unit. A key individual involved in this scheme has been arrested and placed in judicial custody.

The smuggling of these firecrackers, which contain banned chemicals such as red lead and lithium, pose significant safety risks. Strict regulations govern their importation, requiring licenses from DGFT and PESO under the Explosive Rules 2008.