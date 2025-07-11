Left Menu

Operation Fire Trail: Massive Seizure of Illegal Chinese Firecrackers Worth Rs 35 Crore

DRI seized illegal Chinese firecrackers worth Rs 35 crore, misdeclared as decorative items. A key suspect was arrested for smuggling through Kandla SEZ, violating import restrictions. Firecrackers pose safety threats and require proper licenses as per the Foreign Trade Policy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-07-2025 21:29 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 21:29 IST
Operation Fire Trail: Massive Seizure of Illegal Chinese Firecrackers Worth Rs 35 Crore
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant operation dubbed 'Operation Fire Trail', the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) seized illegal Chinese firecrackers valued at approximately Rs 35 crore. These items, transportable over seven containers, were intercepted as they were smuggled into India via major ports like Nhava Sheva and Mundra.

An individual linked to the Kandla SEZ is suspected of orchestrating the smuggling scheme and has been arrested. The suspect had allegedly misdeclared the firecrackers as goods like mini decorative plants to bypass trade restrictions imposed under the Foreign Trade Policy.

The import of firecrackers is controlled due to their hazardous nature and their ability to disrupt public safety. The incident underscores the importance of stringent regulatory checks, highlighting the potential risks posed to the logistics supply chain.

(With inputs from agencies.)

