Black Magic Myths Ignite Violence in Bihar
A woman in Bihar's Purnea was assaulted on charges of black magic, echoing a recent incident where five family members were murdered over similar allegations. The woman reported the attack, prompting police action while the accused evaded capture. Authorities are investigating, following prior arrests in another witchcraft-related incident.
- Country:
- India
Amidst rising tension over alleged witchcraft activities, a woman was attacked in Bihar's Purnea district, police reported. The assault occurred mere days after five family members were slain under similar suspicion.
According to Raushan Kumar Singh, Station House Officer of Mirganj police station, six locals stormed the woman's residence, accusing her of black magic before beating her.
The victim managed to alert authorities, though the perpetrators escaped. With ongoing investigations, police have launched a search operation. This follows the brutal murder and arrest of several individuals in Tetma, spotlighting a worrying trend of violence fueled by superstition.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Bihar
- witchcraft
- black magic
- violence
- assault
- police
- investigation
- superstition
- Purnea
- arrests
ALSO READ
Congress Criticizes Delay in Ahmedabad Plane Crash Investigation
Tragic Turns: Delhi Hospital Assault Cases Stir Outrage
Bribery Scandal Unfolds in Maharashtra: Police Naik Arrested
Govt says multi-disciplinary team, led by Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) chief, probing Ahmedabad plane crash.
Tragedy Strikes: Police SUV Kills Sleeping Man