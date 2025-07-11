Black Magic Myths Ignite Violence in Bihar

Amidst rising tension over alleged witchcraft activities, a woman was attacked in Bihar's Purnea district, police reported. The assault occurred mere days after five family members were slain under similar suspicion.

According to Raushan Kumar Singh, Station House Officer of Mirganj police station, six locals stormed the woman's residence, accusing her of black magic before beating her.

The victim managed to alert authorities, though the perpetrators escaped. With ongoing investigations, police have launched a search operation. This follows the brutal murder and arrest of several individuals in Tetma, spotlighting a worrying trend of violence fueled by superstition.

(With inputs from agencies.)