Black Magic Myths Ignite Violence in Bihar

A woman in Bihar's Purnea was assaulted on charges of black magic, echoing a recent incident where five family members were murdered over similar allegations. The woman reported the attack, prompting police action while the accused evaded capture. Authorities are investigating, following prior arrests in another witchcraft-related incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Purnea | Updated: 11-07-2025 21:41 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 21:41 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Amidst rising tension over alleged witchcraft activities, a woman was attacked in Bihar's Purnea district, police reported. The assault occurred mere days after five family members were slain under similar suspicion.

According to Raushan Kumar Singh, Station House Officer of Mirganj police station, six locals stormed the woman's residence, accusing her of black magic before beating her.

The victim managed to alert authorities, though the perpetrators escaped. With ongoing investigations, police have launched a search operation. This follows the brutal murder and arrest of several individuals in Tetma, spotlighting a worrying trend of violence fueled by superstition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Controversial $30 Million Gaza Aid: A Rush Amidst Safeguard Waivers

 Global
Federal Lawsuit Sparks Clash Over Egg Regulations Between Trump Administration and California

 Global
US-Philippines Trade Talks: Potential Tariff Reduction Ahead

 Global
Starbucks' Bold Turnaround: Can CEO Brian Niccol Brew Success Again?

 Global

