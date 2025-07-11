Tragedy Strikes: Police Trainee's Untimely Death

A somber incident unfolded at the district police lines in Kannauj, where a police trainee reportedly took her life. The deceased, identified as Ranu Jadaun, was undergoing training at the time of her tragic demise.

The trainee is said to have used a dupatta to hang herself in a bathroom at the women's hostel around 2 pm. On discovering her, she was rushed to a nearby hospital, where medical professionals declared her dead. Superintendent of Police Vinod Kumar confirmed the incident and indicated that the investigation is ongoing.

Senior police officials, including Deputy Inspector General Harish Chander, arrived at the scene to assess the situation. Preliminary investigations hint at personal issues as a possible cause, though authorities are delving deeper to uncover the full story behind this unfortunate event.

(With inputs from agencies.)