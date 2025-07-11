Haldiram Director Duped in Multi-Crore Investment Scam

A prominent figure of sweet and snack giant Haldiram was reportedly swindled out of Rs 9.38 crore by four individuals based in Mumbai, according to a Nagpur police official.

The suspects, identified as Sameer Abdul Hussain Lalani, his wife Heena Lalani, their son Alishan Lalani, and Prakash Bhosale, allegedly lured Kamal Agarwal, the director of Haldiram Foods International Ltd, with promises of high returns on investments in a firm called Royal Dryfruit Private Limited.

The group presented forged documents, assuring Agarwal a 35 percent partnership for a Rs 12.5-crore investment. Despite receiving Rs 9.38 crore from Agarwal between January and June 2023, the fraud was discovered, prompting a police investigation.