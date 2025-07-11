Left Menu

Haldiram Director Duped in Multi-Crore Investment Scam

A Haldiram director was allegedly defrauded of Rs 9.38 crore by four individuals from Mumbai, who promised lucrative returns on investments in a phony venture. After discovering the deception, the director approached the police, leading to an ongoing investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 11-07-2025 22:41 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 22:41 IST
Haldiram Director Duped in Multi-Crore Investment Scam
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A prominent figure of sweet and snack giant Haldiram was reportedly swindled out of Rs 9.38 crore by four individuals based in Mumbai, according to a Nagpur police official.

The suspects, identified as Sameer Abdul Hussain Lalani, his wife Heena Lalani, their son Alishan Lalani, and Prakash Bhosale, allegedly lured Kamal Agarwal, the director of Haldiram Foods International Ltd, with promises of high returns on investments in a firm called Royal Dryfruit Private Limited.

The group presented forged documents, assuring Agarwal a 35 percent partnership for a Rs 12.5-crore investment. Despite receiving Rs 9.38 crore from Agarwal between January and June 2023, the fraud was discovered, prompting a police investigation.

TRENDING

1
Controversial $30 Million Gaza Aid: A Rush Amidst Safeguard Waivers

Controversial $30 Million Gaza Aid: A Rush Amidst Safeguard Waivers

 Global
2
Federal Lawsuit Sparks Clash Over Egg Regulations Between Trump Administration and California

Federal Lawsuit Sparks Clash Over Egg Regulations Between Trump Administrati...

 Global
3
US-Philippines Trade Talks: Potential Tariff Reduction Ahead

US-Philippines Trade Talks: Potential Tariff Reduction Ahead

 Global
4
Starbucks' Bold Turnaround: Can CEO Brian Niccol Brew Success Again?

Starbucks' Bold Turnaround: Can CEO Brian Niccol Brew Success Again?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital divide and economic strain undermine college success for first-gen students after pandemic

Global reaction to ChatGPT exposes sharp cultural and economic divides

Machine learning for financial auditing and risk management in modern enterprises

Blockchain and IoT advance traceability, but food industry lags in strategic tech use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025