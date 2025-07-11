Ovidio Guzman Lopez Pleads Guilty: Impact on the Sinaloa Cartel

Ovidio Guzman Lopez, the son of infamous Mexican drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, entered a guilty plea on Friday to four criminal charges linked to drug trafficking. The charges were related to his involvement with the Sinaloa Cartel, a notorious criminal organization known for its role in the drug trade.

Standing before U.S. District Judge Sharon Coleman in a Chicago courtroom, Guzman Lopez admitted to drug distribution and participating in a continuing criminal enterprise. Despite the serious charges that include murder, kidnapping, and bribery, his legal team has yet to comment, while he awaits his next court date in six months.

The indictments in Chicago and New York paint a picture of Guzman Lopez and his siblings, dubbed the "Chapitos," revitalizing the cartel after their father's 2016 capture. Embracing fentanyl, a lethal opioid, the cartel accumulated vast profits, exacerbating the crisis in the U.S. He was extradited in September 2023, amid heightened tensions around drug policy between Mexico and the U.S.

