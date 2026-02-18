Left Menu

Mizoram's Battle Against Drug Trafficking Intensifies: Smugglers Seek New Routes

Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma reported a shift in drug trafficking patterns due to enhanced enforcement, pushing smugglers through new routes. Major efforts, including Operation Jericho with local civil society collaboration, have led to significant drug seizures, higher local prices, and increased scarcity in illicit markets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Aizawl | Updated: 18-02-2026 21:56 IST | Created: 18-02-2026 21:56 IST
Mizoram's Battle Against Drug Trafficking Intensifies: Smugglers Seek New Routes
drug trafficking
  • Country:
  • India

Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma has announced a notable shift in drug trafficking paths within the state. With intensified enforcement along established routes in Champhai district, traffickers are now seeking alternate passages through Saitual district.

In a session addressing the governor's speech, Lalduhoma informed the Assembly of his government's robust strategies to combat drug trafficking and the smuggling of other contraband items, including Burmese areca nuts, across Mizoram's border with Myanmar. A core committee uniting state and central agencies has been established, significantly accelerating operational effectiveness through shared intelligence.

In a landmark operation, the state launched 'Operation Jericho', fostering collaboration with the Young Mizo Association. This initiative in 20 border villages has been pivotal in dismantling drug networks. Increased enforcement has caused a substantial spike in local heroin prices, signaling tangible impacts on the illicit market.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Spate of Threats at Australian Mosque Sparks Security Concerns

Spate of Threats at Australian Mosque Sparks Security Concerns

 Australia
2
Bangladeshi Activist Deported Amid Murder Charges

Bangladeshi Activist Deported Amid Murder Charges

 India
3
How X's Algorithm Influences Political Leanings

How X's Algorithm Influences Political Leanings

 Australia
4
Sweden's Significant Loan Guarantee to Aid Ukraine

Sweden's Significant Loan Guarantee to Aid Ukraine

 Norway

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hallucinated medical advice threatens trust in AI-assisted breastfeeding support

Language inequality deepens as AI development favors dominant tongues

AI, satellite intelligence and multi-agent design signal new era for FINtech

AI in event logistics: Key barriers and success factors

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026