Mizoram's Battle Against Drug Trafficking Intensifies: Smugglers Seek New Routes

Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma has announced a notable shift in drug trafficking paths within the state. With intensified enforcement along established routes in Champhai district, traffickers are now seeking alternate passages through Saitual district.

In a session addressing the governor's speech, Lalduhoma informed the Assembly of his government's robust strategies to combat drug trafficking and the smuggling of other contraband items, including Burmese areca nuts, across Mizoram's border with Myanmar. A core committee uniting state and central agencies has been established, significantly accelerating operational effectiveness through shared intelligence.

In a landmark operation, the state launched 'Operation Jericho', fostering collaboration with the Young Mizo Association. This initiative in 20 border villages has been pivotal in dismantling drug networks. Increased enforcement has caused a substantial spike in local heroin prices, signaling tangible impacts on the illicit market.

