Left Menu

Court Orders Probe into Alleged Marriage Centre at Old High Court Campus

The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court has issued notices to various legal and governmental bodies over a PIL concerning a marriage centre allegedly operated by advocates at the old high court campus in Kaiserbag. The court found the chamber decorated for weddings, prompting an investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 11-07-2025 23:42 IST | Created: 11-07-2025 23:42 IST
Court Orders Probe into Alleged Marriage Centre at Old High Court Campus
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court is investigating allegations of a marriage centre operating within a chamber at the old high court campus in Kaiserbag. Notices have been issued to the Uttar Pradesh Bar Council, Central Bar Association, state government, and court administration in response to a public interest litigation (PIL).

A bench comprising Justices A R Masoodi and Shree Prakash Singh called for July 22 as the date for further hearings in this unusual case. The issue came to light during a criminal writ petition, leading the court to initiate a suo-motu PIL after reviewing a police report that described the chamber as being prepared for a wedding.

The seriousness of the situation prompted the court to seek clarifications and opinions from the aforementioned authorities, underscoring the judicial interest in understanding the arrangements within the high court premises.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escaping Accountability: The 'Devil in the Ozarks' Prison Break

Escaping Accountability: The 'Devil in the Ozarks' Prison Break

 Global
2
Alberto Fernández Faces New Corruption Charges in Argentina

Alberto Fernández Faces New Corruption Charges in Argentina

 Global
3
FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Technological Innovations Transform Refereeing

FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Technological Innovations Transform Refereeing

 Global
4
Trump's Tariff Tango: Broad Trade Measures Announced

Trump's Tariff Tango: Broad Trade Measures Announced

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital divide and economic strain undermine college success for first-gen students after pandemic

Global reaction to ChatGPT exposes sharp cultural and economic divides

Machine learning for financial auditing and risk management in modern enterprises

Blockchain and IoT advance traceability, but food industry lags in strategic tech use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025