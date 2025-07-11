Court Orders Probe into Alleged Marriage Centre at Old High Court Campus

The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court is investigating allegations of a marriage centre operating within a chamber at the old high court campus in Kaiserbag. Notices have been issued to the Uttar Pradesh Bar Council, Central Bar Association, state government, and court administration in response to a public interest litigation (PIL).

A bench comprising Justices A R Masoodi and Shree Prakash Singh called for July 22 as the date for further hearings in this unusual case. The issue came to light during a criminal writ petition, leading the court to initiate a suo-motu PIL after reviewing a police report that described the chamber as being prepared for a wedding.

The seriousness of the situation prompted the court to seek clarifications and opinions from the aforementioned authorities, underscoring the judicial interest in understanding the arrangements within the high court premises.

