Court Orders Probe into Alleged Marriage Centre at Old High Court Campus
The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court has issued notices to various legal and governmental bodies over a PIL concerning a marriage centre allegedly operated by advocates at the old high court campus in Kaiserbag. The court found the chamber decorated for weddings, prompting an investigation.
- Country:
- India
The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court is investigating allegations of a marriage centre operating within a chamber at the old high court campus in Kaiserbag. Notices have been issued to the Uttar Pradesh Bar Council, Central Bar Association, state government, and court administration in response to a public interest litigation (PIL).
A bench comprising Justices A R Masoodi and Shree Prakash Singh called for July 22 as the date for further hearings in this unusual case. The issue came to light during a criminal writ petition, leading the court to initiate a suo-motu PIL after reviewing a police report that described the chamber as being prepared for a wedding.
The seriousness of the situation prompted the court to seek clarifications and opinions from the aforementioned authorities, underscoring the judicial interest in understanding the arrangements within the high court premises.
(With inputs from agencies.)
