Chancellor Merz Tackles Far-Right Threats and Advocates Reforms
Chancellor Friedrich Merz, speaking at the CDU conference in Stuttgart, addressed the threat posed by the far-right AfD and pushed for economic reforms. Merz also emphasized rejecting antisemitism and maintaining unity within the party while looking to reduce bureaucracy and enhance Germany's economic security.
Chancellor Friedrich Merz, determined to shield Germany from far-right ideologies, addressed the Christian Democrat (CDU) party's conference in Stuttgart, vowing to counter the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party's influence.
Merz reiterated the necessity for economic reform, pointing out inadequacies in the current pace of change and promising to fast-track efforts such as cutting bureaucracy and reducing energy costs. His candid acknowledgment of previous missteps was met with understanding and reaffirmation of his leadership.
Amid applauses, Merz highlighted ongoing work on reforming the welfare state. Meanwhile, the party prepares for upcoming elections in regions where the AfD seeks legislative gains, underscoring the ongoing political challenges meriting renewed dialogue and unity.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Germany and U.S. Seek Clarity After Supreme Court Ruling
Chancellor Merz: Defending Germany from Far-Right Influence
India Joins Pax Silica: Strengthening US-India Economic Security Collaboration
Germany's Stance on Nuclear Armament Sparks EU Dialogue
India Joins Pax Silica Pact, Strengthening AI and Economic Security Ties with U.S.