Chancellor Merz Tackles Far-Right Threats and Advocates Reforms

Chancellor Friedrich Merz, determined to shield Germany from far-right ideologies, addressed the Christian Democrat (CDU) party's conference in Stuttgart, vowing to counter the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party's influence.

Merz reiterated the necessity for economic reform, pointing out inadequacies in the current pace of change and promising to fast-track efforts such as cutting bureaucracy and reducing energy costs. His candid acknowledgment of previous missteps was met with understanding and reaffirmation of his leadership.

Amid applauses, Merz highlighted ongoing work on reforming the welfare state. Meanwhile, the party prepares for upcoming elections in regions where the AfD seeks legislative gains, underscoring the ongoing political challenges meriting renewed dialogue and unity.

