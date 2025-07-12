Father Arrested for Alleged Assault on Daughter

A somber incident unfolded as a 45-year-old man was apprehended following allegations he raped his 16-year-old daughter. Authorities acted quickly after the man's wife lodged a complaint at the Sadar Kotwali police station. The alleged assault took place at their residence on Wednesday night.

Upon learning of the incident from her daughter, the mother confronted her husband, leading to an intense altercation. This prompted her to seek police intervention. Law enforcement officials confirmed the arrest of the accused father.

Circle Officer Yogendra Krishna Narayan reported that the girl underwent a medical examination. Legal processes are currently in progress, indicating serious repercussions for the accused.

(With inputs from agencies.)