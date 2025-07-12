Explosive Incident Highlights TTP's Growing Threat in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

A commander from the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) died in an accidental explosion in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, according to sources. The incident occurred as the militant, known as Yasin alias Abdullah, tried to manage a quadcopter in Tirah Valley.

Yasin's attempt to launch the device ended disastrously when a bomb fell and exploded, resulting in his death and injuring two of his associates. The commander had joined TTP with his group on May 24, increasing tensions in the already unstable region.

The Tirah Valley, bordering Afghanistan, is a hotspot for militant and security forces clashes. Recent operations have intensified, neutralizing 22 militants within a month. The area frequently sees IED explosions and militant group altercations, prompting security forces to continue targeted operations, dismantling hideouts and weapon caches.

(With inputs from agencies.)