Left Menu

Explosive Incident Highlights TTP's Growing Threat in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

A TTP militant commander died after a bomb exploded while handling a quadcopter in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Yasin, alias Abdullah, was killed along with injuries to two associates. The group, which recently joined TTP, was operating in the conflict-torn Tirah Valley, facing intensified counter-terrorism actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Peshawar | Updated: 12-07-2025 01:30 IST | Created: 12-07-2025 01:30 IST
Explosive Incident Highlights TTP's Growing Threat in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

A commander from the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) died in an accidental explosion in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, according to sources. The incident occurred as the militant, known as Yasin alias Abdullah, tried to manage a quadcopter in Tirah Valley.

Yasin's attempt to launch the device ended disastrously when a bomb fell and exploded, resulting in his death and injuring two of his associates. The commander had joined TTP with his group on May 24, increasing tensions in the already unstable region.

The Tirah Valley, bordering Afghanistan, is a hotspot for militant and security forces clashes. Recent operations have intensified, neutralizing 22 militants within a month. The area frequently sees IED explosions and militant group altercations, prompting security forces to continue targeted operations, dismantling hideouts and weapon caches.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escaping Accountability: The 'Devil in the Ozarks' Prison Break

Escaping Accountability: The 'Devil in the Ozarks' Prison Break

 Global
2
Alberto Fernández Faces New Corruption Charges in Argentina

Alberto Fernández Faces New Corruption Charges in Argentina

 Global
3
FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Technological Innovations Transform Refereeing

FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Technological Innovations Transform Refereeing

 Global
4
Trump's Tariff Tango: Broad Trade Measures Announced

Trump's Tariff Tango: Broad Trade Measures Announced

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital divide and economic strain undermine college success for first-gen students after pandemic

Global reaction to ChatGPT exposes sharp cultural and economic divides

Machine learning for financial auditing and risk management in modern enterprises

Blockchain and IoT advance traceability, but food industry lags in strategic tech use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025