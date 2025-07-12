Diplomatic Dialogue: Canada and China on Bilateral Relations
Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi met in Kuala Lumpur, discussing challenges, opportunities, and global issues impacting their bilateral relationship, including conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Ottawa | Updated: 12-07-2025 01:51 IST | Created: 12-07-2025 01:51 IST
- Country:
- Canada
In a significant diplomatic engagement, Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand met with her Chinese counterpart Wang Yi in Kuala Lumpur on Friday to address bilateral relations between their countries.
During their discussion, the ministers identified both challenges and opportunities within their respective interactions, committing to ongoing communication.
The meeting also touched on pressing global issues, notably the conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East, highlighting the ministers' commitment to addressing international concerns in their dialogue.
