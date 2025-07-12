Left Menu

Diplomatic Dialogue: Canada and China on Bilateral Relations

Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi met in Kuala Lumpur, discussing challenges, opportunities, and global issues impacting their bilateral relationship, including conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ottawa | Updated: 12-07-2025 01:51 IST | Created: 12-07-2025 01:51 IST
Diplomatic Dialogue: Canada and China on Bilateral Relations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Canada

In a significant diplomatic engagement, Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand met with her Chinese counterpart Wang Yi in Kuala Lumpur on Friday to address bilateral relations between their countries.

During their discussion, the ministers identified both challenges and opportunities within their respective interactions, committing to ongoing communication.

The meeting also touched on pressing global issues, notably the conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East, highlighting the ministers' commitment to addressing international concerns in their dialogue.

TRENDING

1
Escaping Accountability: The 'Devil in the Ozarks' Prison Break

Escaping Accountability: The 'Devil in the Ozarks' Prison Break

 Global
2
Alberto Fernández Faces New Corruption Charges in Argentina

Alberto Fernández Faces New Corruption Charges in Argentina

 Global
3
FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Technological Innovations Transform Refereeing

FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Technological Innovations Transform Refereeing

 Global
4
Trump's Tariff Tango: Broad Trade Measures Announced

Trump's Tariff Tango: Broad Trade Measures Announced

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital divide and economic strain undermine college success for first-gen students after pandemic

Global reaction to ChatGPT exposes sharp cultural and economic divides

Machine learning for financial auditing and risk management in modern enterprises

Blockchain and IoT advance traceability, but food industry lags in strategic tech use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025