Ecuador's Notorious Gang Leader 'Fito' Agrees to U.S. Extradition

Ecuadorian gang leader Jose Adolfo Macias, better known as "Fito," accepted a court's decision on Friday to extradite him to the United States on drug and gun charges.

After escaping from prison earlier this year, Macias was recaptured in June in Manta. He informed the judge virtually, "Yes, I accept, your honor," agreeing to expedite the extradition process, now awaiting approval from Ecuador's president.

The U.S. Department of Justice has accused Macias and his gang, Los Choneros, of numerous crimes, including extortion, murder, and drug trafficking, further extending their influence over Ecuador's troubled prisons. Ecuador had placed a $1 million reward for Macias' capture as authorities ramped up arrests and asset seizures connected to him.