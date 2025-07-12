Left Menu

Ecuador's Notorious Gang Leader 'Fito' Agrees to U.S. Extradition

Ecuadorian gang leader Jose Adolfo Macias, known as "Fito," has agreed to extradition to the U.S. to face drug and gun charges. Following his January 2024 prison escape, Macias was recaptured and will now face trial in a Brooklyn federal court. Ecuador had approved extraditions in an earlier referendum.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-07-2025 02:07 IST | Created: 12-07-2025 02:07 IST
Ecuadorian gang leader Jose Adolfo Macias, better known as "Fito," accepted a court's decision on Friday to extradite him to the United States on drug and gun charges.

After escaping from prison earlier this year, Macias was recaptured in June in Manta. He informed the judge virtually, "Yes, I accept, your honor," agreeing to expedite the extradition process, now awaiting approval from Ecuador's president.

The U.S. Department of Justice has accused Macias and his gang, Los Choneros, of numerous crimes, including extortion, murder, and drug trafficking, further extending their influence over Ecuador's troubled prisons. Ecuador had placed a $1 million reward for Macias' capture as authorities ramped up arrests and asset seizures connected to him.

