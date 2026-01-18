Gang Leader Capture Sparks Chaos in Guatemalan Prisons

Chaos ensued across parts of Guatemala after security forces reasserted control over a prison overrun by inmates, culminating in the arrest of a major gang leader, according to the country's police agency.

Authorities regained control of Renovacion 1 prison, near Escuintla, after inmates demanded more privileges for their gang leader. The release of hostages from this facility left 37 individuals still captive at two other prisons.

The police further announced the capture of Aldo Duppie, known as El Lobo, a top figure in the Barrio 18 gang. His arrest was quickly followed by a series of coordinated attacks that killed at least two police officers, as confirmed by police spokesperson Jorge Aguilar.

(With inputs from agencies.)