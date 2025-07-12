Trade Tensions Escalate: U.S. and EU Braced for Tariff Showdown

Investors found themselves in a state of anticipation as they awaited potential news on tariffs between the United States and the European Union, potentially adding volatility to the end of a tumultuous week. This followed President Donald Trump's decision to reignite a global trade war with announcements of new duties.

The European Union was on high alert for a possible announcement from Trump detailing planned tariffs affecting their major trade partnership with the U.S. With tariffs already announced on goods from Japan, South Korea, and a hefty 50% on U.S. copper imports, the outcome of U.S.-EU talks remained uncertain.

Focus areas include pharmaceuticals and autos amidst broader trade considerations, as the S&P 500 showed resilience despite initial dips. Analysts suggest that positive trade resolutions from the White House by August 1 are crucial to maintaining gains, as looming tariff increases threaten economic stability.