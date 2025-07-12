Global Affairs Snapshot: From Texas Floods to Geopolitical Tensions

In a whirlwind of global events, President Donald Trump defended the U.S. government's response to Texas floods, attributing the coordinated efforts to state and federal teamwork.

Amid geopolitical shifts, major trade discussions between the U.S. and China, represented by Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, have been described as 'positive and constructive.'

Escalating tensions in the Middle East find new ripples with Kurdish PKK militants burning weapons in Iraq for disarmament and relentless conflict impacting civilians, as seen in the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza.