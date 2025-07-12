Left Menu

Giuseppe Palermo's Arrest: A Blow to 'Ndrangheta's Latin American Operations

Authorities in Colombia have captured Giuseppe Palermo, a key figure in the 'Ndrangheta mafia accused of overseeing cocaine shipments from Latin America to Europe. Palermo's arrest was the result of a joint operation with international law enforcement. The 'Ndrangheta remains a potent criminal entity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bogota | Updated: 12-07-2025 05:36 IST | Created: 12-07-2025 05:36 IST
Giuseppe Palermo's Arrest: A Blow to 'Ndrangheta's Latin American Operations
  • Country:
  • Colombia

Colombian authorities announced on Friday the arrest of a figure identified as Giuseppe Palermo, an alleged leader of the 'Ndrangheta mafia's Latin American operations.

This intervention involved law enforcement agencies from Colombia, Italy, the United Kingdom, and Europol, underscoring international collaboration. Palermo, also known by his alias 'Peppe', was apprehended on the streets of Bogota.

Palermo's arrest is a significant strike against the 'Ndrangheta, a powerful Italian crime syndicate notorious for controlling cocaine trafficking routes from Latin America to Europe. The organization has significantly expanded its illicit influence globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escaping Accountability: The 'Devil in the Ozarks' Prison Break

Escaping Accountability: The 'Devil in the Ozarks' Prison Break

 Global
2
Alberto Fernández Faces New Corruption Charges in Argentina

Alberto Fernández Faces New Corruption Charges in Argentina

 Global
3
FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Technological Innovations Transform Refereeing

FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Technological Innovations Transform Refereeing

 Global
4
Trump's Tariff Tango: Broad Trade Measures Announced

Trump's Tariff Tango: Broad Trade Measures Announced

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital divide and economic strain undermine college success for first-gen students after pandemic

Global reaction to ChatGPT exposes sharp cultural and economic divides

Machine learning for financial auditing and risk management in modern enterprises

Blockchain and IoT advance traceability, but food industry lags in strategic tech use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025