Giuseppe Palermo's Arrest: A Blow to 'Ndrangheta's Latin American Operations

Colombian authorities announced on Friday the arrest of a figure identified as Giuseppe Palermo, an alleged leader of the 'Ndrangheta mafia's Latin American operations.

This intervention involved law enforcement agencies from Colombia, Italy, the United Kingdom, and Europol, underscoring international collaboration. Palermo, also known by his alias 'Peppe', was apprehended on the streets of Bogota.

Palermo's arrest is a significant strike against the 'Ndrangheta, a powerful Italian crime syndicate notorious for controlling cocaine trafficking routes from Latin America to Europe. The organization has significantly expanded its illicit influence globally.

