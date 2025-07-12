NZ-ASEAN Relations Deepen as Winston Peters Marks 50 Years of Dialogue

Foreign Minister Winston Peters has reinforced New Zealand’s strategic commitment to Southeast Asia, underlining the region’s critical role in advancing New Zealand’s security and economic interests. Speaking during his visit to Malaysia for the East Asia Summit (EAS) Foreign Ministers' Meeting, Mr Peters highlighted that New Zealand’s relationship with Southeast Asia “has never been more important.”

Amid escalating global instability and a shifting geopolitical landscape, Mr Peters emphasized that the government is intensifying diplomatic engagement across Southeast Asia. “As we deal with the current challenging, uncertain and disordered security environment, New Zealand is working ever more intensively with Southeast Asia,” he said.

Toward a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with ASEAN

A key outcome of the week’s discussions was progress toward establishing a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership (CSP) between New Zealand and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), targeted for formalization by October 2025. Mr Peters hailed the milestone as part of ongoing celebrations marking 50 years of formal dialogue between New Zealand and ASEAN.

“This week’s engagements have enabled New Zealand to commemorate a half-century of dialogue with ASEAN and reinforce our position as a reliable and valuable partner,” Peters stated.

Robust Diplomatic Outreach and Dialogue

The Foreign Minister’s trip to Malaysia marks New Zealand’s 36th ministerial visit to Southeast Asia since February 2024 — a clear indication of the government’s foreign policy pivot toward the region. During his visit, Peters conducted bilateral talks with his counterparts from a wide range of countries including Bangladesh, Brunei, Cambodia, Canada, Japan, Malaysia, Papua New Guinea, the Philippines, the United States, and Vietnam.

He reiterated New Zealand’s longstanding commitment to multilateralism and regional cooperation through forums like the East Asia Summit. “New Zealand is honoured to be among the original countries to establish the East Asia Summit as the region’s premier ASEAN-led strategic forum,” Peters said, reflecting on his first EAS Foreign Ministers’ meeting in 2005, also in Kuala Lumpur.

Addressing Regional Flashpoints and Global Security Issues

During the meetings, Foreign Ministers focused on a spectrum of urgent geopolitical concerns, including the ongoing crisis in Myanmar, rising tensions in the South China Sea, the broader instability in the Indo-Pacific, and security issues in the Middle East. Peters reaffirmed New Zealand’s stance on upholding regional stability, rule of law, and inclusive diplomacy.

Investing in People-Centric Diplomacy: The Manaaki Scholarship

Beyond official diplomacy, Peters met with alumni of the Manaaki New Zealand Scholarship Programme, underscoring the role of educational and cultural exchange in sustaining long-term regional partnerships.

“As New Zealand strengthens its ties with Southeast Asia, it is important we build on our existing people-centred connections,” he noted. “Our Manaaki Scholarship Programme is a key part of this.”

Looking Ahead: From Dialogue to Action

As New Zealand and ASEAN approach the 50-year milestone of their diplomatic ties, this week’s engagements have laid the groundwork for a more strategic and structured partnership in the years ahead. The CSP aims to align both parties in areas such as economic cooperation, climate change, regional stability, people-to-people exchanges, and technological innovation.

Mr Peters concluded by thanking ASEAN Chair Malaysia for hosting the meetings and expressed optimism for continuing to elevate New Zealand’s role as a trusted regional partner.

He is scheduled to return to New Zealand later today, 12 July.