UN Condemns Thailand's Use of Lèse-Majesté Laws to Silence Human Rights Defenders

The United Nations has issued a strong condemnation of Thailand’s continued use of harsh criminal laws—particularly its controversial lèse-majesté statute—to prosecute peaceful pro-democracy activists, urging the immediate dismissal of charges against renowned Thai woman human rights defender Pimsiri Petchnamrob and others facing similar persecution.

In a joint statement released today, a group of UN human rights experts voiced deep concern over the ongoing judicial proceedings against Petchnamrob, citing her indictment under multiple criminal provisions for merely exercising her right to free speech during a peaceful protest in November 2020. Her case, which is being heard at the Criminal Court on Ratchadaphisek Road, began in June 2025 and will continue with hearings in August.

A Heavy-Handed Crackdown on Dissent

Petchnamrob faces a total of ten charges, including:

Section 112 (lèse-majesté), which criminalizes insults or defamation of the monarchy;

Section 116 (sedition), covering incitement against the State;

Section 215 (participation in an illegal assembly).

These charges stem from a speech she delivered at a peaceful pro-democracy rally nearly five years ago. She is among at least five women human rights defenders who have been indicted for speaking at that same event.

UN experts argue that these laws, particularly Section 112, are being misused by Thai authorities to intimidate, punish, and silence dissenting voices in civil society. “Lèse-majesté laws, with their vague formulation and severe penalties, have no place in a democracy,” the experts declared. “Their widespread and punitive use to silence dissent violates Thailand’s international human rights obligations.”

Systemic Targeting of Women Human Rights Defenders

A recent country visit report by the UN Working Group on discrimination against women and girls revealed that since July 2020, at least 470 women human rights defenders in Thailand have faced criminal charges simply for their involvement in pro-democracy demonstrations.

These prosecutions have not only threatened the personal freedom of those targeted, but also caused significant financial, health, and familial hardship. “These punitive charges often result in deteriorating health, loss of income, and challenges around family care,” the experts stated.

Calls to Repeal Lèse-Majesté and Uphold Democratic Principles

The experts reiterated their call for the repeal or revision of Thailand’s lèse-majesté laws, which are among the harshest in the world. Section 112 allows prison terms of up to 15 years for each count of defaming, insulting, or threatening the King, Queen, heir apparent, or regent. This provision, long criticized by rights organizations, has created a chilling effect on political discourse and civil liberties.

“We reiterate our call to the Government of Thailand to revise and repeal lèse-majesté laws, which have a broad chilling effect on the exercise of rights to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly,” the experts said. “Public figures, including the highest political authorities, are legitimately subject to criticism.”

The experts warned that the continued use of such laws is incompatible with Thailand’s obligations under international human rights treaties, including the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR), to which the country is a party.

Civic Space Under Threat

Thailand’s human rights environment has significantly deteriorated since a wave of youth-led pro-democracy protests swept the country beginning in mid-2020. These protests have demanded constitutional reform, accountability, and greater freedom of expression, including the unprecedented call for reform of the monarchy—long a taboo subject in Thai society.

In response, authorities have mounted a sweeping crackdown using defamation laws, cybercrime legislation, and public assembly restrictions. UN experts have previously raised alarms about mass arrests, prolonged pretrial detentions, denial of bail, and other procedural abuses.

“Thailand must stop criminalising individuals who carry out the critical work of defending civic space and human rights,” the UN experts emphasized. They confirmed that they have been in direct contact with the Thai Government regarding these cases, including raising concerns over the use of Section 112.

Global Solidarity With Petchnamrob and Activists

Petchnamrob, known for her peaceful advocacy and commitment to grassroots democracy, has become a symbol of resilience amid Thailand’s growing repression. Rights groups around the world have rallied in her support, calling her prosecution emblematic of broader efforts to undermine civil liberties in Southeast Asia.

The UN experts’ message is clear: silencing peaceful dissent does not uphold national security—it undermines democracy itself. The international community is now watching closely as Petchnamrob’s trial resumes, with hopes that justice will prevail, not only for her, but for all human rights defenders in Thailand.