CBI Probes Custodial Death of Temple Guard in Tamil Nadu
The CBI has taken over the investigation into the alleged custodial death of Ajit Kumar, a temple guard in Tamil Nadu. He was accused of involvement in a theft case and later died with 44 injuries. The post-mortem revealed severe injuries, and the exact cause of death is pending further examination.
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has initiated a probe into the alleged custodial death of Ajit Kumar, a temple guard in Tamil Nadu's Sivagangai district. The case involves the murder charge against local police personnel.
The Tamil Nadu government transferred the investigation following claims of police involvement. Kumar, stationed at a temple, was brought in for questioning on June 27 regarding a theft. He was declared dead the next day.
A post-mortem revealed 44 injuries on Kumar's body. Authorities await further examination to determine the precise cause of death. The case, filed under section 103 of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, awaits further investigation.
