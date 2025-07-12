Justice Gavai Highlights Challenges in Indian Legal System at Nalsar Convocation

During a convocation address at Nalsar University of Law in Hyderabad, Chief Justice of India BR Gavai highlighted the significant challenges faced by the Indian legal system, notably the long delays in trials, which can span decades.

Justice Gavai encouraged law students to pursue higher education abroad on scholarships, thereby lessening the financial burden on their families. He expressed optimism that the country's brightest legal minds could help address these systemic issues.

Quoting Jed S Rakoff, an American federal judge, Gavai noted the paradoxes within the legal system and emphasized the importance of integrity-focused mentorship for law graduates. The event also saw participation from Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and Supreme Court Judge PS Narasimha.

