Bangladeshi National Apprehended in Jammu and Kashmir

A Bangladeshi national was apprehended in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district for allegedly entering Indian territory without valid travel documents from Katra, police confirmed.

The individual, identified as Fahim Ahmed, was noticed exhibiting suspicious behavior near Asia Chowk by officers conducting routine checks. Ahmed attempted to evade capture but was subsequently detained.

Authorities reported that a Bangladeshi identity card was discovered in Ahmed's possession. However, he could not provide valid travel documents, such as a visa or passport. Investigations suggest he entered India through unauthorized means, infringing immigration laws. An FIR has been lodged under relevant Foreigners Act sections at Katra Police Station. Further analysis is being conducted to uncover the motives behind his illegal entry, along with any potential associations. Senior Superintendent of Police Reasi, Paramvir Singh, commended the prompt police response and stressed the importance of citizens reporting suspicious activities to law enforcement.

