Meghalaya High Court Allows Mawjymbuin Cave Pilgrimage with Conditions
The Meghalaya High Court granted permission for a pilgrimage to the Mawjymbuin Cave in the Mawsynram area, setting conditions to maintain peace and order. The pilgrimage is allowed with symbolic rituals only, ensuring respect for local sentiments and minimal disruption.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Shillong | Updated: 12-07-2025 16:27 IST | Created: 12-07-2025 16:27 IST
- Country:
- India
The High Court of Meghalaya has approved a pilgrimage to the holy Mawjymbuin Cave in East Khasi Hills under specific conditions to maintain decorum and uphold local sentiments.
Justice H S Thangkhiew directed the limitations, prohibiting full religious ceremonies like pujas. Pilgrims can only symbolically sprinkle water, preventing any excessive rituals.
With district authorities supervising, the court emphasized the pilgrimage's importance in respecting local culture and ensuring the procession remains peaceful, orderly, and non-disruptive.
(With inputs from agencies.)
