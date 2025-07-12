Left Menu

Meghalaya High Court Allows Mawjymbuin Cave Pilgrimage with Conditions

The Meghalaya High Court granted permission for a pilgrimage to the Mawjymbuin Cave in the Mawsynram area, setting conditions to maintain peace and order. The pilgrimage is allowed with symbolic rituals only, ensuring respect for local sentiments and minimal disruption.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shillong | Updated: 12-07-2025 16:27 IST | Created: 12-07-2025 16:27 IST
Meghalaya High Court Allows Mawjymbuin Cave Pilgrimage with Conditions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The High Court of Meghalaya has approved a pilgrimage to the holy Mawjymbuin Cave in East Khasi Hills under specific conditions to maintain decorum and uphold local sentiments.

Justice H S Thangkhiew directed the limitations, prohibiting full religious ceremonies like pujas. Pilgrims can only symbolically sprinkle water, preventing any excessive rituals.

With district authorities supervising, the court emphasized the pilgrimage's importance in respecting local culture and ensuring the procession remains peaceful, orderly, and non-disruptive.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escaping Accountability: The 'Devil in the Ozarks' Prison Break

Escaping Accountability: The 'Devil in the Ozarks' Prison Break

 Global
2
Alberto Fernández Faces New Corruption Charges in Argentina

Alberto Fernández Faces New Corruption Charges in Argentina

 Global
3
FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Technological Innovations Transform Refereeing

FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Technological Innovations Transform Refereeing

 Global
4
Trump's Tariff Tango: Broad Trade Measures Announced

Trump's Tariff Tango: Broad Trade Measures Announced

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital divide and economic strain undermine college success for first-gen students after pandemic

Global reaction to ChatGPT exposes sharp cultural and economic divides

Machine learning for financial auditing and risk management in modern enterprises

Blockchain and IoT advance traceability, but food industry lags in strategic tech use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025