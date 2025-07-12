Meghalaya High Court Allows Mawjymbuin Cave Pilgrimage with Conditions

The High Court of Meghalaya has approved a pilgrimage to the holy Mawjymbuin Cave in East Khasi Hills under specific conditions to maintain decorum and uphold local sentiments.

Justice H S Thangkhiew directed the limitations, prohibiting full religious ceremonies like pujas. Pilgrims can only symbolically sprinkle water, preventing any excessive rituals.

With district authorities supervising, the court emphasized the pilgrimage's importance in respecting local culture and ensuring the procession remains peaceful, orderly, and non-disruptive.

