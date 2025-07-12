Rising Waters: Camp Mystic's Battle with Floodplain Maps
A review revealed that federal regulators approved appeals to exclude Camp Mystic's buildings from a 100-year flood map, reducing oversight and raising risks. The camp, located in a flood-prone area, expanded disastrously, suffering severe damage from unprecedented flooding, leading to tragic loss of life. This highlights discrepancies in flood risk management.
Federal regulators repeatedly allowed Camp Mystic to remove its buildings from the 100-year flood map, loosening oversight as the camp expanded in a flood-prone region. Consequently, the camp suffered catastrophic losses when historic floodwaters swept through, as revealed by an Associated Press review.
FEMA initially designated Camp Mystic's location as a Special Flood Hazard Area in 2011, requiring increased regulation and insurance due to its high flood risk. However, exemptions were granted following appeals, facilitating further development despite the camp's vulnerable position along the Guadalupe River.
Experts criticize these exemptions, highlighting concerns over inadequate regulation. Research indicates a systemic issue where wealthier communities can leverage amendments to avoid stringent oversight, compromising safety in areas like Camp Mystic. The recent tragedy underscores the need for stricter floodplain management.
