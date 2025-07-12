PM Modi Unveils Mega Employment Push, Distributes 51,000 Govt Job Letters

In a sweeping affirmation of India’s commitment to employment generation and inclusive economic growth, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi today addressed the Rozgar Mela via videoconference and distributed over 51,000 appointment letters to newly recruited youth across various Government departments and organisations. Hailing the event as the beginning of a new era of service and responsibility, Shri Modi highlighted India’s remarkable journey of employment expansion, digital innovation, manufacturing-led growth, and welfare-driven economic empowerment.

Rozgar Mela: Launchpad for Public Service

Calling the appointment letters a “symbol of trust and opportunity,” the Prime Minister urged the young recruits to embrace their roles with a citizen-centric mindset. “Today marks the beginning of new responsibilities for thousands of youth. Although your roles may differ, your mission is one—service to the nation, guided by the mantra of Citizen First,” he said.

He encouraged the new appointees to lead by example in transparency, efficiency, and integrity while contributing to the functioning of a modern, responsive, and accountable governance framework.

India’s Demographic Dividend: A Global Asset

Shri Modi reiterated India's unique strengths as both the world’s largest democracy and the nation with the largest youth population. He described this demographic energy as India’s most potent resource.

“The strength of India’s youth echoed in every country I visited recently. Agreements signed in defence, energy, pharmaceuticals, and digital tech will directly create new job opportunities for Indian youth,” he said, referring to his recent five-nation tour.

These diplomatic engagements, he stated, would catalyze inward investments and open up employment pathways across high-growth sectors.

Employment Linked Incentive Scheme: A ₹1 Lakh Crore Boost

In a landmark announcement, Shri Modi revealed the Government’s new Employment Linked Incentive Scheme aimed at catalyzing job creation in the private sector. Under this scheme, the Government will provide a ₹15,000 contribution toward the first salary of every youth who secures their first private sector job.

With an outlay of ₹1 lakh crore, the scheme is expected to generate 3.5 crore new private-sector jobs, especially benefiting first-generation job seekers in semi-urban and rural India.

Manufacturing Renaissance: India’s Global Make-in-India Moment

Highlighting the transformative impact of industrial policy and the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme, the Prime Minister said more than 11 lakh jobs have been created through PLI alone.

Electronics manufacturing, once niche, is now a ₹11 lakh crore sector—growing over fivefold in just 11 years.

Mobile phone manufacturing has exploded from a mere handful of units to nearly 300 operational facilities, employing lakhs.

India now ranks among the top global defence manufacturers, with ₹1.25 lakh crore worth of output.

The automobile industry has attracted $40 billion in FDI in just five years, creating new factories and record-breaking vehicle sales.

Shri Modi called these achievements proof of India’s steady rise as a global manufacturing hub and employment powerhouse.

Welfare Schemes as Employment Engines

Citing an International Labour Organization (ILO) report, the Prime Minister highlighted that over 90 crore Indians have benefitted from Government welfare programs in the last decade. These schemes, while aimed at uplifting the poor, have simultaneously generated mass employment.

Under PM Awas Yojana, 4 crore houses have been built, with 3 crore more in the pipeline, creating millions of jobs for masons, electricians, and suppliers.

Swachh Bharat Mission has led to the construction of 12 crore toilets, boosting demand for plumbing and construction labor.

Ujjwala Yojana has added over 10 crore LPG connections, stimulating growth in the bottling and distribution industries.

PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana is driving a solar jobs boom—supporting technicians, solar panel engineers, and manufacturers.

Empowering Women Through Skilling and Inclusion

The Prime Minister proudly spoke of the Government’s mission to create 3 crore Lakhpati Didis, revealing that 1.5 crore women have already achieved this milestone. Empowerment programs such as Bank Sakhi, Krishi Sakhi, Bima Sakhi, and Pashu Sakhi are helping rural women find meaningful and sustainable income opportunities.

The Namo Drone Didi initiative has trained rural women in drone piloting for agricultural and surveillance applications, opening new career pathways in a futuristic tech domain.

Reviving Traditional Livelihoods and Informal Sector Integration

The PM Vishwakarma Yojana is revitalizing India’s traditional artisans, craftspeople, and service providers by giving them access to modern training, upgraded tools, and low-interest credit. Similarly, the PM SVANidhi scheme has mainstreamed over 50 lakh street vendors and hawkers, giving them formal recognition and support systems.

“These initiatives do not just provide economic relief but are transforming livelihoods at the grassroots level,” Shri Modi said.

Poverty Eradication and Global Praise

The Prime Minister highlighted a transformational milestone:

“In just the last ten years, 25 crore people have come out of poverty in India. This has been made possible by combining employment generation with strong welfare delivery.”

He noted that global institutions like the World Bank now praise India for achieving high levels of economic equality and human development, a sharp departure from its earlier global image.

A National Mahayagya of Development

Calling this a “Mahayagya of development”, Shri Modi urged all citizens—particularly the youth—to take ownership of this transformation. He described this mission as one focused on poverty eradication, skill development, and employment generation, and called for every appointee to carry forward this spirit in their public service roles.

Concluding his address, he invoked the civilizational principle of “Nagrik Devo Bhava”—treating every citizen with respect and dignity—and wished the appointees success and fulfillment in their journey as nation builders.