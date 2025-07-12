Left Menu

Teenage Terror: Minors Caught in Delhi Extortion Shooting

Two minors, aged 17 and 15, were apprehended for shooting at a house in Delhi's Mukundpur, injuring an 18-year-old girl in an extortion case. The minors, linked to previous crimes, were directed by an associate in jail to extract Rs 30,000 from the victim's family monthly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-07-2025 20:54 IST | Created: 12-07-2025 20:54 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a brazen act of violence in Delhi's Mukundpur area, two minors aged 17 and 15 have been apprehended after allegedly opening fire on a house, injuring an 18-year-old girl. The incident, linked to an extortion attempt, reflects the severe risks minors are taking as part of organized crime.

The shooting occurred on July 10, around 10:40 PM, when masked assailants targeted the residence after the refusal of a Rs 30,000 monthly extortion payment. Heera Devi, the complainant, reported the chilling attack orchestrated after directives from a jailed gangster.

Authorities have registered a case under the BNS and Arms Act, while additional charges for extortion and criminal conspiracy have been added. The investigation continues as police attempt to dismantle the network and uncover further criminal activities involving juveniles.

