Sitapur Bribery Scandal: A Viral Confrontation

Sitapur police have launched an inquiry after a viral video showed a man confronting a sub-inspector over a bribe. Deepak Mishra accused SI Srinivas Pande of demanding a bribe to settle a dispute. The police are investigating as they find insufficient evidence to support the bribe claim.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sitapur | Updated: 12-07-2025 21:52 IST | Created: 12-07-2025 21:52 IST
In Sitapur, law enforcement officials have initiated a probe following a video that went viral, signaling a bribe-related confrontation involving a sub-inspector. The incident, originating from the Tambour police station area, includes accusations by Deepak Mishra against SI Srinivas Pande.

Mishra claimed the officer demanded Rs 25,000 to settle a previous dispute concerning an accident involving Mishra's tractor. In the video, Mishra is seen stopping Pande's motorcycle, demanding the return of Rs 15,000 allegedly paid.

Sitapur police, however, reported that Mishra seemed intoxicated in the footage and stated that there was insufficient evidence to validate the bribe claim. The investigation is ongoing.

