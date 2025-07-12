Sitapur Bribery Scandal: A Viral Confrontation

In Sitapur, law enforcement officials have initiated a probe following a video that went viral, signaling a bribe-related confrontation involving a sub-inspector. The incident, originating from the Tambour police station area, includes accusations by Deepak Mishra against SI Srinivas Pande.

Mishra claimed the officer demanded Rs 25,000 to settle a previous dispute concerning an accident involving Mishra's tractor. In the video, Mishra is seen stopping Pande's motorcycle, demanding the return of Rs 15,000 allegedly paid.

Sitapur police, however, reported that Mishra seemed intoxicated in the footage and stated that there was insufficient evidence to validate the bribe claim. The investigation is ongoing.