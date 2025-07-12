Bihar Electoral Roll Update: ECI Achieves 80% EF Collection Ahead of Deadline

In a major milestone toward updating Bihar’s electoral rolls, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced that over 6.32 crore Enumeration Forms (EFs)—equivalent to 80.11% of the total electors—have been successfully collected as of 6:00 PM on July 12, 2025. With the final deadline set for July 25, the pace of collection signals that the task will likely be completed well ahead of schedule.

This extensive effort, one of the largest voter outreach and data validation initiatives in the country, is being conducted across all 243 Assembly Constituencies in Bihar. The ultimate goal is to ensure an inclusive, accurate, and transparent electoral roll in preparation for the draft publication of rolls on August 1, 2025.

Massive Deployment of Electoral Staff on Ground

The success of the Enumeration Form collection drive owes much to the large-scale deployment of field-level personnel. Leading the charge are:

77,895 Booth Level Officers (BLOs)

20,603 newly appointed BLOs

38 District Election Officers (DEOs)

Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) in each assembly constituency

963 Assistant EROs (AEROs)

All personnel are being closely supervised by the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Bihar, who is reviewing the progress on a real-time basis through digital dashboards and regular field updates.

Political and Community Mobilization

In a rare example of cross-party coordination for civic engagement, approximately 1.5 lakh Booth Level Agents (BLAs), appointed by various political parties, are actively participating in door-to-door EF collection and voter education efforts. These BLAs are acting as critical liaisons between the voters and the electoral machinery, helping to ensure that no eligible voter is missed.

Moreover, over 4 lakh community volunteers have been mobilized to support vulnerable groups such as:

Senior citizens

Persons with Disabilities (PwDs)

Residents in remote or underserved areas

These volunteers are assisting electors not only in filling and submitting EFs but also in gathering the necessary eligibility documents.

Distribution Nearly Complete, Digitization Underway

The ECI has already achieved 100% printing of Enumeration Forms, and distribution has reached near saturation. Officials confirm that forms were successfully handed over to all electors who were available at their residential addresses during the visit.

More notably, the ECI has announced that 4.66 crore Enumeration Forms have already been digitized and uploaded into ECINet, the commission’s newly developed integrated digital platform. This transition to ECINet—which replaces over 40 previously used applications—marks a significant leap forward in administrative efficiency and technological consolidation.

EF Submission and Document Deadlines

Eligible electors must submit their Enumeration Forms to ensure their names appear in the draft electoral rolls by August 1, 2025. Although it is recommended to submit eligibility documents along with the EF, the ECI has provided flexibility:

Documents can be submitted separately until August 30, the final date for filing claims and objections.

Volunteers and BLOs are available to assist citizens in both form completion and document collection.

This two-phase timeline aims to maximize participation while ensuring due diligence in verifying voter identities and eligibility.

Toward Greater Electoral Inclusivity

This comprehensive EF collection drive is part of the ECI’s broader effort to enhance voter inclusiveness and roll accuracy, particularly in states like Bihar where electoral participation has seen impressive gains over recent years. The commission’s proactive deployment of human and digital resources is expected to create a robust foundation for fair and transparent elections in 2025 and beyond.

As the ECI continues to harness technology and community partnerships, the Enumeration Form exercise in Bihar could serve as a national model for future electoral roll revisions across India.